Lagos Lieghton Saopolo polo team has become the first team to win a major prize in ongoing 2020 GTBank Lagos international polo tournament, defeating STL 9-8 in a tense final decided before a full house at the foremost Ribadu Road polo ground in Ikoyi over the weekend.

The Sheyi Oyinlola and Bowale Jolaoso powered side that started with a spark, went neck-to-neck with their highly rated rivals Lagos STL scoring goals in the early minutes of the first chukka and lead till the final chukka, to earn a hard-fought victory.

Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu who was the Special Guest of Honour of the day, cheered all through the final as both teams battle their way to earn the crown played in his honour.

He afterward led other top dignitaries to present the prizes to the winners and runners-up at abrief prize presentation ceremony.

Lagos biggest polo prize, the Majekodunmi Cup will be the star attraction as the prestigious Lagos international polo extravaganza enters its grand finale this week at the legendary Ribadu Road polo arena in Ikoyi.

Ahead of the winners-takes-all final stages, aficionados and polo buffs are already fancying the chance of witnessing the crowning of the new champions of the highly revered 68 year old prize.

Four teams are already on ground to square up for the crown, as the defending champions; Abuja Almat team did not come to the party this year.