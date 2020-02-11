Leighton Sao Polo, on Sunday, edged Shoreline 9-8 to emerge champions of the Open Cup of the GTBank Lagos International PoloTournament.

The finals, which had in attendance the Chief of Army Staff, Lt GenTukur Buratai, among the dignitaries, marked the end of the opening week of the prestigious 2020 Lagos polo fiesta.

The much anticipated final week pitching a record 20 teams gallopped offon Tuesday, with Low Cup and prestigious Majekodunmi Cup titles up for grabs. There were also two subsidiary cups, the Italian Ambassador’s Cup and the Independence Cup to be contested for.

Both sides were +12 handicap for the Open Cup final and it was Leighton Sao Polo team, formed by Bowale Jolaosho, Seyi Oyinlola, Martin Juaregui and Manuel Crespo that took to a flying start with Argentine seven-year goaler, Crespo, netting twice before Ashraf Yahaya halved the deficit of a bumber-to-bumper five chukka match.

Fellow Argentine, Pipi Greguoli +4 levelled the match with a sensational goal which brought the crowd to their feet, but Crespo would not be out-shined as he registered another goal.

Shoreline was completed by Adebayo Karim and Julio Santiago Estrada and they kept the pressure on their opponents all through, but they eventually fell short losing 9-8.