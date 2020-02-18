The prestigious 2020 GTBank Lagos International Polo Tournament ended on a flourishing note at the weekend, with Lagos based teams sweeping all the stakes of the glamorous fiesta.

The proud host that threw in more teams than other participating clubs dominated the two weeks international event, with Lieghton Kings team harvesting four major prizes to confirm Lagos supremacy as Nigeria’s oldest polo club since 1904.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Kwara State Governor, MD/CEO GTBank, Mr Segun Agbaje led the roll call of dignitaries to the grand finale of the tournament attracts an unprecedented 39 teams.

Leightons defeated Lintex/Agad 10-5 in the final game of the epoch Lagos polo festival decided in front of a surging crowd to win the event’s biggest prize, the Majkedunmi Cup to add Independence Cup for effect.

The Kings, boosting Bowale Jolaosho, Bello Buba, Raul Laplacette and Manuel Crespo, were truly at their best having won the Oba of Lagos Cup, Open Cup, and Italian Ambassador’s Cup. Their quest for a quartet almost ran into the rough as Lintex/Agad which paraded Sadiq Dantata, Bashir Dantata, Chris McKenzie and Thomas Lorente pushed them all the in the first three chukkas of the epic final, but succumbed to the horse power of Lieghton, who rallied to an easy win.