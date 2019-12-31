Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has lamented that the world is entering 2020 with uncertainty, insecurity, inequality and hatred raging across nations.

Guterres, in his New Year message issued in New York, USA, also decried the harm done to plant earth by climate change and global warming.

He, however, expressed the hope that in spite of these sad trends, things could be turned around for the better.

Guterres, said his message, was addressed to inspire hope in youths.

“My New Year message is to the greatest source of that hope: the world’s young people. From climate action, gender equality, social justice and human rights, your generation is on the frontline and in the headlines.This year, the world needs young people to keep speaking out. Keep thinking big. Keep pushing boundaries. And keep up the pressure. I am inspired by your passion and determination. You are rightly demanding a role in shaping the future; I am with you.”

Guterres said 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the UN and the organisation would be launching a ‘Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals, which is the UN’s blueprint for a fair globalisation.

Meanwhile, Primate of Anglican Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has charged Nigerians to have hope in God as they enter 2020.

Okoh stated this in an interview with Daily Sun after the dedication service of the Cathedral of Ikeduru Diocese, built and donated by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The Anglican Primate in a sermon lauded Chief Iwuanyanwu saying he rose to his present state through dint of hard work. He said it was only God that could make the country’s situation better in 2020.

Okoh, therefore, enjoyed Nigerians to work harder and have hope in God to reward their efforts.

“Everybody should have hope; those who believe in God, do not lose hope,He is a miraculous God. He has a way He does things which human beings cannot understand. Overnight,God can turn things around and make difficult situations much better.

“To the church, the people, government, everybody, let’s have hope in God and things will be better. We must work hard so that God will honour us and bless us. When you give, give with humility, serve with humility, whatever you want to do, do it with humility for God is no respecter of any person,” Okoh said.