Olanrewaju Lawal, Binin Kebbi

The wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has distributed palliatives to underprivileged, vulnerable, and internally displaced persons in Danko Wasagu Local Government of the State.

Daily Sun gathered that 200 vulnerable person a majority of whom were women, received mini bags of parboiled rice and millet, while 100 adolescent school girls received sanitary packs containing pads, toilet soap tables and cash.

The sanitary items were donated by Procter and Gamble as COVID-19 relief to all members of the Northern Governors Wives Forum.

While distributing the items, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Hon Zahra’u Abubakar Wali, said the United Nations General Assembly designated August 19 every year as World Humanitarian Day to commemorate humanitarian aid workers and victims of insurgency, conflicts and other crises.

The Governor’s wife noted that this year’s Humanitarian Day come as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic which also pose threats to humanitarian emergencies.

She explained that the palliative is to reduce the hardship faced by the beneficiaries.

She thanked Community Based Organizations, Silazeka Women in Agriculture and Ibakkana Association of Danko Wasagu for diligence in identifying genuine beneficiaries and Sami Gomo Foundation for facilitating a hitch free distribution process.

In a welcome address the representative of the Danko Wasagu Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Hussani Bena, expressed gratitude to the Governor’s wife for choosen Danko Wasagu Local Government to benefit from the gesture.

Some of the beneficiaries Hannatu Koba, Amina Suleiman and Sani Danjuma, who spoke at the event, thanked the wife of the Governor for coming to their aid especially at this difficult time, saying that the gesture will go along way in assisting them.