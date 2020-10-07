Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

NIGERIA’S 36 states’ Internally-Generated Revenue half year (HI) 2020, has dropped to N612.87 billion as against N693.91 billion recorded in 2019. This, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, represents a negative growth of -11.7 per cent, year on year.

It said the Q2 2020 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) IGR figure stood at N259.73 billion compared to N353.14 billion recorded in Q1 2020, indicating a negative growth of -26.5 per cent quarter on quarter.

The Bureau said Lagos State had the highest Internally- Generated Revenue with N204.51 billion recorded in H1 2020, followed by Rivers State with N64.59 billion, while Jigawa State recorded the least Internally Generated Revenue.

Meanwhile, Cross Border Electricity Transactions showed that Benin and Niger Republic were supplied a total of 1,278,344MWh and 1,048,807MWh of electricity respectively, while privatised GenCos generated 19,692,683 MWh; Independent Power Plants (IPP) GenCos generated 7,798,253 MWh with the Nigerian National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) GenCos generating 5,957,697MWh.

However, Egbin recorded the highest energy generation with 3,786,313MWh, accounting for 11.32 per cent, while Alaoji NIPP recorded the lowest with 209,453MWh accounting for 0.63 per cent of total energy generated in 2019. “The power generation statistics for 2019 showed that a total of 33,448,633 MWh of energy was generated by power stations.Total energy sent out by GenCos stood in 2019 at 32,799,114MWh.

Privatised GenCos sent out 19,233,151 MWh; IPP GenCos sent out 7,648,700 MWh, while the NIPP GenCos sent out 5,917,262 MWh. Energy consumed by the 11 DisCos in 2019 stood at 28,026,503 MWh with Ikeja DisCo recording the highest energy consumption with 4,087,971 MWh accounting for 14.95 per cent while Yola Disco recorded the lowest with 1,122,534MWh accounting for 4 per cent of total energy consumed in 2019” NBS, said.