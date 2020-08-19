At a time where leadership has been skewed to favour very old and elderly in society, Nigerian Youths are proud to celebrate one of its own Dr Betta Edu who is the youngest Commissioner for Health in Nigeria, National Acting Chairman of Nigeria Commissioners For Health Forum, and the youngest EXCO member of the Ayade’s Cabinet who has distinguished herself during the COVID-19 pandemic working under the leadership and tutelage of a Youthful Governor Sen Ben Ayade.

The NYCN CRS Chapter during the international Youth Day Celebration this year noted that several positive steps where taken during of the pandemic in Cross River state under Dr Edu’s leadership as the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce which has kept our state safe as compared to other states in the country. Presently as reflected by the NCDC results, Positivity rate still remains low and the expected massive death projected by naysayers have not played out in Cross River state.

The council has noted that Cross River state Governor Sen Ben Ayade started the “NO MASK NO MOVEMENT” ahead of all states and countries in africa, even ahead of New York, Germany, World Health Organisation and even the Nigeria PTF! The strong political will to shut down the Cross River International and interstate borders on time even before the Federal Government approved of that, was a major success determinant in the fight against COVID-19.

Surveillance, risk Communication, supply of over 1.5 million free mask from Cross River State Garment factory to cross Riverians, setting up and supports to Isolation centers both in UCTH and Adiabo as well as General Hospital Ogoja, two testing centers in the state, community surveillance and sample collection, management of key stakeholders and support to other health services, ensuring they were still available to the general public during this period amidst very limited resources has made this “Nigerian Youth” standout.

National Youth Council of Nigeria during the 2020 International Youth Day Celebration, an event geared towards uniting youths, bring their challenges to the International Community and to also celebrate the potentials of Youths as partners in our today’s global society celebrates Dr Betta Edu as a Hero of COVID-19 pandemic. Amongst other activities at the event was the presentation of Awards of Excellence to the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu, the Chairman of the CRS COVID-19 taskforce team for her resilient efforts, commitment, dedication and ability to douse the fear that came with the pandemic and her leadership qualities/wisdom applied towards this fight in cross River.

Speaking while presenting the award, the formal Minister of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Pastor Usani Usani appreciated the Commissioner for her tremendous efforts, wisdom and sacrifice during the hit period of the pandemic that has so far brought National and International recognition on her and our dear State reiterating that the choice of her as the head of the Health Ministry and her taskforce team by His Excellency was appropriate. “I can with all amount of sincerity appreciate you and your team for actively handling this fight especially as a result of your early sensitization, closing of our borders and helping to douse the fear that was instilled in our people. Most persons never died of COVID-19 but as a result of fear, and this we not experienced in our State as a result of your efforts. You therefore merit this award of excellence and we sincerely appreciate you for this sacrifice and diligence.”

On her part, Dr Edu thanked the Governor of Cross River State for bringing his sector specific intelligence into the fight against COVID-19. She thanked the former minister for the encomium poured on her. Profound thanks to the NYCN for finding her worthy of such honor with a promise to keep doing more and never to relent in this novel global war.

“I am very grateful first to God Almighty for keeping us safe in one of the most difficult period the World has ever witnessed in a century, secondly to Sen Prof Ben Ayade and his dear wife Dr Linda Ayade for believing in me and the Youths of Cross River State and for always supporting the health sector m, which proofs that the health and well being of all cross riverians remains of utmost importance to him. And lastly, to my beloved CRS Youths, I thank you all for supporting me and my team during this fight. You all made this a success. It’s not yet over, we must continue to push as we stay safe, wash our hands, use face mask in public places and avoid public gatherings.