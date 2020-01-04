If you have fibroids, don’t refuse surgery to have them removed. There nothing wrong with having fibroids, it is something that comes with age. Quit living in denial that it is not fibroid and even if it is, your God will change it to a baby and you will deliver safely.

Such religious fanaticism has made many people refuse to seek further medical help while they fast, pray and even drink anointing oil every day while suffering from medical ailments. 2020 is not a year for foolishness, it is the year to get busy, to not remain in any form of abusive relationship for fear of what people or religion would say. It is a year to work hard, pray hard, make more money and not remain at the mercy of any human.