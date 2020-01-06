Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has affirmed its readiness to ensure quality education that would have a positive impact on children across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafaatu Hammani, stated this while addressing 300 principals during a review meeting of 2019 academic activities of schools in Kebbi State organised by the Ministry in Birnin Kebbi.

She explained that it becomes necessary for officials of the Ministry to interact with the principals, as the school managers, to assess the performances of the education sector, analysing the successes and challenges recorded in 2019 as well as the way forward in correcting such mistakes in 2020.

According to her, “as major key stakeholders in the education of our children, you should bear in mind that what is most important is quality education. It is not just reading and writing or going to school that matters but imparting knowledge that can stand the test of time and future of the child.

“Our Governor has provided all the necessary supports needed to push the education sector to the next level and the Ministry would strictly monitor and supervise school activities,” she said.

She noted that the government would do its best to ensure that the school learning environment is conducive for both the students and teachers.

The Permanent Secretary appealed to the principals and schools managers to revive regular environmental sanitation to keep their surroundings clean.

She added that the Ministry would not tolerate any act of examination malpractice, while appealing to them to encourage their teachers to register with the Teachers Registration Council (TRC), based on the national policy on education which mandates that any teacher without a professional license would not be recognized.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary of Secondary Schools Management Board, Hajiya Nana Asmau Alkali, charged the principals to motivate and support their teachers so that they can be able to deliver quality education to students.