Civil servants in Kwara on Thursday, pledged more commitment to service to enable the state government realise its integration and developmental policies.

The workers made the pledge in separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin after the Christmas New Year holidays.

Mr Ganiyu Akanbi, a civil servant at the state secretariat, said the state required committed workforce to achieve its goals and objectives.

“Change begins with us; so as civil servants, we should dedicate ourselves more to the service of the state.

“We are ready to carry out our duties with integrity, shun cutting corners approach to enhance the development of the state.

“I am ready to discharge my duties faithfully in this New Year and I call on others to join me,” he said.

Miss Mercy Ogbonna, a youth corps member, described civil servants in the state and the nation at large as committed.

He,however, advised the three tiers of government to pay more attention to the welfare of workers at all times.

“We are refresh now after the Christmas and New Year holidays, and we are ready to work; but we also need motivation from government.

“I am sure everyone who fears God will know that if you get paid without working; it is against God’s will.

“We are ready to work toward the development and integration of the various socio-cultural and ethnic groups in Kwara because we are one,” she said.

Mrs Adunni Owolabi, a teacher, noted that the government needed to focus more on education in 2020.

“We appreciate the administration of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara for the special attention he gave to the education sector since his assumption of office.

“But we want more to be done; we still have many out-of-school children in the state.

“We want better funding of the sector, I can only imagine a society where everyone is educated; the development will be rapid.

“We also want the issue of the new minimum wage resolved in the state this year.” (NAN)