Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that this year’s physical Lagos International Trade Fair will hold despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice President and Chairman, Trade Promotion Board of the LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who disclosed this in Lagos, noted that the chamber would comply with all the COVID-19 precautions during the fair scheduled to hold from Friday, November 6-15 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Idahosa, who commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for granting LCCI the opportunity to host the 2020 Lagos International Trade in Lagos, assured the governor and stakeholders that plans towards ensuring a hitch free trade fair were in place and LCCI would strictly adhere with safety guidelines to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for granting us the opportunity to host the 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair. We wish to assure the governor and all stakeholders that plans towards ensuring a hitch-free 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair are in place and we shall strictly adhere with the safety guidelines of the executive governor in order to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

“We have partners and sponsors who are supporting the fair with lots of safety logistics and equipment to ensure we comply with all the safety protocols. We are also working in cooperation with the Lagos State Safety Commission towards a safe and hygienic trade fair this year.

“As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost every sphere of human activity and we are all seeking ways and means to get solutions to emerging problems. By the grace of God, the 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair, has earlier been scheduled to hold from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th of November, 2020, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

“We are going on with preparations for the hosting of the physical 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair, all things being equal. We are watching situations around the pandemic and government decisions, and we are very dynamic in our strategies in the face of the pandemic. Already, the online booking portal is about to go live which affords you the opportunity of booking your spaces early and enjoying some discounts.”