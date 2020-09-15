Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML), Nigeria’s leading sports marketing agency has been appointed as official consultants for the Kaduna Marathon.

The Kaduna Marathon event also tagged “Kaduna Runs” is slated for November will attract leading international marathon runners in a bid to strengthen the state’s position as a foremost sporting venue that has produced many world-class athletes in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Marathon steering committee, Jimi Lawal, while announcing during the stakeholders meeting, last Saturday, said: “We have engaged NSML, an organisation who has organised marathons and road races of international repute.”

He expressed confidence that engaging NSML as consultants for the Kaduna Marathon will ensure that the marathon is a success.

The stakeholders meeting, which was held at the Kaduna State Government House, was attended by major stakeholders involved in the planning and execution of the Kaduna Marathon. Ministries, educational institutions, and security agencies across the state were well represented.

Chief Executive Officer of NSML, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Kaduna Marathon, kudos to the steering committee for conceptualising this illustrious event, we are bringing our full force and expertise to execute the Kaduna Marathon and ensure that it is a resounding success.

“NSML is known for excellence and we are very confident that the race will join the league of recognised and respected marathon races across the world.”