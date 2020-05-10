Joe Apu

New York Knicks’ General Manager, Scott Perry is said to be in search of a shooter for his team ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft and may have put his focus on D’ Tigers’ and former Louisville Cardinals strike, Jordan Nwora, a truly impressive shooter.

Among those who expect to hear his name called come draft night is the Nigerian small forward that featured at the FIBA World Cup in 2019.

As a result of speaking to “dozens of sources across the landscape of basketball, including executives, scouts, agents and college coaches,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has as good of a guess as anyone in the mock draft industry.

In his 2020 NBA Mock Draft 5.0, he is projecting that Nwora will be drafted late in the second round, getting selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 51 overall pick in the draft.

During his three-year career in Louisville, Nwora has converted 178 goals in three points, including 153 in the past two seasons. He fired a collective 39.4 percent from beyond the arc during those three campaigns, including his 40.4 percent mark in 2019-20.

Nwora was an absolute marksman beyond the college’s three-point line and the mechanics in place suggest that he may be the same in the NBA.