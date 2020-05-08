Joe Apu

A total of four Nigeria-born basketball players have made the top 30 list the 2020 NBA Mock Draft list despite the May 1 announcement that the NBA Draft Lottery 2020 and NBA Draft Combine 2020, both scheduled to take place later this month in Chicago has been postponed.

More information on each event will be shared at a later date as the NBA continues to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and consult with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials.

The top frontcourt prospects on the list includes Obi Toppin, a Power Forward, from Dayton; Isaac Okoro, SF/PF from Auburn; Onyeka Okongwu. PF/C, USC and Precious Achiuwa, PF/C from Memphis.

While Toppin and Okongwu will likely be selected between No. 4 and No. 8, there is also Jordan Nwora from Louisville as well as some other Nigerians that may be selected in the second or the third rounds.

Hakeem Olajuwon, Obinna Ekezie, Michael Olowokandi, Victor Oladipo, Olumide Oyedeji, Al Farouk Aminu, Josh Okogie, Ejike Ugboaja and more lead the list of Nigerians that have featured as players in the prestigious NBA.