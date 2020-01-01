Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has expressed concern over the state of road infrastructure in the country, stating that Nigeria needs better roads in 2020.

Okechukwu, in a statement on Wednesday, urged the Presidency to support the efforts of the National Assembly in proffering lasting solutions to the deplorable state of roads across the country.

He said that roads in the country can only improve if there is a change in approach to road “governance” and funding.

According to the legislator, the country’s experience over the years has shown that road needs cannot be met through annual budgetary provisions, especially as annual budgets for roads are marginal when compared to the challenges.

“Finding lasting solutions to the poor state of Nigerian roads should take pre-eminence in 2020 because Nigerians deserve good roads to meet their socio-economic needs,” he said.

“Therefore, the House of Representatives passed the National Roads Fund Bill and Federal Roads Bill as permanent solutions to the poor road infrastructure.

“While the National Road Fund Bill will establish a National Roads Fund to provide predictable and sustainable funding for road maintenance in order to promote the sustainable development and management of the nation’s road network, the Federal Roads Bill will establish an agency to govern and manage the nation’s federal roads network.

“Although both bills did not receive presidential assent in the 8th National Assembly, we reintroduced and passed them in the current House of Representatives, just before the Christmas break, as they remain the real panacea to our road challenges.

“In doing so, we addressed the concerns raised by the President in the 8th NASS. So, it is our hope that the presidency will partner the National Assembly to ensure that the bills are passed and signed into law this time to change the face of our roads and boost socio-economic development of the country.”