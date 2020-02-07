Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has warned disaster managers in the country to fully prepare for possible high-intensity rainfall events in 2020.

NiMet gave the advice in its 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP), released in Abuja on Friday.

“ A normal rainfall amount is anticipated over most parts of the country in year 2020. It is, therefore, essential for disaster managers to prepare for possible excess run-off that may arise from high amount of rainfall.

“The pre-seasonal, Intra-seasonal and end-of-season high-intensity rainfall events in terms of wind force and the amount often lead to weather-related hazards such as damages to infrastructure and valuable resources.

“It also displaces people, has health-related risks from pollutants aided by wind and flood waters, including loss of human lives,” it said.

According to the agency, above normal rainfall poses a threat to the environment due to its associated excess run-off.

“ However, normal to below normal rainfall could still pose threats due to natural factors like high-intensity short-duration rainfall resulting in flash floods and environmental factors such as drainage and water channels blockages,” it said.

On food security, the agency maintained that extended period of dry and severe little dry season could impact negatively on the food security of the nation due to shortage of available soil moisture.

NiMet predicted rising temperatures over the country from January to April.

It further predicted that areas warmer than normal temperature would be susceptible to heat-related epidemics such as measles, meningitis, heat stroke and cholera which could become a disaster if not monitored.

“The 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction in conjunction with all available products from NiMet provide a rich resource base for policy makers, the general public, environment and disaster managers among others.

“Making weather and climate-informed decisions that will avert potential hazards and save lives and properties will save cost and improve the socio-economic lives of the populace,” the agency added. (NAN)