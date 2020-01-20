The Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku said Lagos State will host the 2020 National Sports Festival South West Zonal qualifiers for team sports.

The zonal elimination will take place from 21st to 25th January, 2020 in four sporting centres.

Aiyepeku stated after fruitful discussions with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports representatives, adding that the zonal elimination is returning to the Centre of excellence after 47 years.

He wrote on his social media page that: “I had fruitful discussions with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports earlier today.

“I am delighted to announce that Lagos State will host the Edo 2020 South West Zonal qualifiers for team sports for the first time since 1973”.

The sports administrator cum journalists disclosed that six states including host Lagos, will slug it out to qualify for the team sports.

He said four centres had been allocated for the elimination, adding that the visiting teams and officials will experience unique and memorable hospitality.

Aiyepeku said: “The zonal qualifiers will hold at the following centres; Rowe Park, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Elegbeta Sports Centre and National Stadium, Surulere.

“Lagos is looking forward to welcoming teams from Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Ondo, showing them the unique and memorable sides of Lagos hospitality”.