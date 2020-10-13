Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi on the occasion of the 2020 Ofala festival.

Applauding the efforts of the Obi in taking the Ofala festival to the global stage, Kalu called on the people of Onitsha to sustain their rich cultural heritage.

Kalu stressed that the annual Ofala festival remains a platform for advocating peace and unity across the country.

In a goodwill message to the monarch, Kalu described the Obi of Onitsha as a rare gem, whose reign has brought unprecedented development to Onitsha and Anambra state at large.

He said, “On behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi on this year’s Ofala festival.

“The festival is a vehicle for social integration, inclusiveness and unity.

“The Obi of Onitsha has over the years sustained extra-ordinary leadership qualities in various capacities.

“The people of Onitsha and Anambra state are blessed to have Igwe Agbogidi.

“Ndigbo will continue to rally support for Obi of Onitsha in view of his fatherly role to all sons and daughters of Igboland”.

Kalu while wishing the people of Onitsha a rewarding celebration, used the opportunity to sue for peace and unity across Nigeria.