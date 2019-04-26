The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn to face Algerian Women in the second round of the 2020 Olympic Games African (CAF) Second Round.

Algeria, African Women’s Cup of Nations Finalist last December, finished with group stage losses to Cameroon, Mali and Ghana.

They defeated Chad 3-1 on aggregate with an important 2-0 win at home and then a 1-1 away tie.

At home, the Algerians had a brace from Morgane Belkhiter (23), who plays at Metz in France.

The second round will see Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa joining the teams that advanced from the first round.

The first leg of the encounter will be played on the 25th August in Algeria, while the Second leg will be played a week later in Nigeria.

Winners of the Second Round ties will proceed to the next round of the qualifiers.

The football tournament at the 2020 Summer Olympics will be held from 22 July to 8 August 2020 in Japan.

Brazil are the men’s defending champions, while Germany are the women’s defending champions.