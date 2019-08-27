Emma Njoku

Nigeria women’s coach Thomas Dennerby has named 18 home-based players among 24 Super Falcons who will face Algeria in the return leg of the second round of the 2020 Olympic qualifier in Lagos next week.

Barcelona of Spain forward, Asisat Oshoala, tops the list of six foreign-based players that also include Ngozi Okobi, Ngozi Ebere, Rasheedat Ajibade, Francisca Ordega and Oshinachi Ohale.

Meanwhile, Dennerby will prosecute tomorrow’s first leg of the second round of the Olympic qualifier billed for Bilda, Algeria, with a squad of entirely home-based players.

The home-based players will be joined by the six foreign-based stars for the reverse fixture in Lagos, on Wednesday, next week.

To qualify for the second round of the Olympic qualifier, Algeria beat Chad 3-1 on aggregate, while African champions, the Super Falcons received a bye into the second round.