Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated D’Tigers for a successful outing at FIBA World Cup 2019, where they defeated China, 86-73 to secure a ticket to the 2020 Olympics.

In a statement, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said Buhari joined Nigerians and basketball fans all over the world in celebrating the victory.

“The President said he congratulates the team for the energetic, resilient and skillful outing that saw them out-playing and out-pacing opponents during the tournament, assuring the team that the nation remains proud of them.

The president commended officials and technical hands for the commitment and investments in ensuring that the D’Tigers emerged victorious with all the odds of playing against China before home fans in Guangzhou.

“As the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics, president Buhari noted that with more dedication, training and focus, D’Tigers would surprise the world,” Adesina said.