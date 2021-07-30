By Bunmi Ogunyale

Team Nigeria camp at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics is in disarray as athletes are protesting over their disqualification from the Games.

Competent source in Tokyo hinted that the athletes, in a peace protest, were sighted in the Games Village with placards to express their grievances.

The placards on display have various inscriptions such as; ”All we want to do is to compete.

“We are not just alternatives but potential medalist.

“Why should we suffer because of somebody else’s negligence.”

Recalled that 10 Nigerian athletes were disqualified from participating in Tokyo due to the Sports federations failure to adhere to the mandatory pre-Olympics conditions.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.