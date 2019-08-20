Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been placed in group A alongside DR. Congo and Mozambique in group A for the qualifier 2020 Olympics.

The draw which was conducted on Sunday saw Nigeria in group A which many pundits referred to as ‘easy’ group and as favorites to pick the group’s sole ticket for the 16 nations Olympic qualifiers.

Group B seems to be the toughest, it consist this year Women AfroBasketball host and finalist Senegal, Mali and former Africa champions Angola.

The game are to be played in a round robin format from November 14th -17th with finalist going on to play the 16 nations Olympic qualifying tournament in February 2020