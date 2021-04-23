Forward, Amy Okonkwo has told NBBF Media that an opportunity to try out with Dallas Wings in the WNBA is a confidence booster for her as she eyes a spot in the D’Tigress squad heading to the 2020 Olympics Game.

The 25 year-old who played 18 games for Club Deportivo Zamarat in the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto (Spanish elite league) averaging 11.3pts and 5.4rebs per game in the 2020/2021 season was one of the 16 players invited by Coach Otis Hughley for the first phase of the Olympics preparation in Atlanta

Heading into her third year as a professional athlete, the 6’2ft tall Power Forward said, “I think this opportunity with Dallas Wings is a confidence booster for me going into possible opportunities with the Nigerian team.”