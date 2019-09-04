Monica Iheakam

African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria, scrapped through a 1-0 victory against Algerian Fennce at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, yesterday.

The match, which was the second leg of qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, saw the Nigerian girls fighting off the Algerian attackers who made several incursions but failed to convert them to goals. Both sides settled for a barren draw at the end of the first half.

However, respite came in the 59th minute when Barcelona forward, Assist Oshoala, broke the deadlock to put Nigeria ahead.

The lone goal came through a pass from Francesca Ordega from the centre circle and Oshoala zoomed off, beating Algerian defenders to slot in the goal.

In the 64th minute, Oshoala tried a fine loop from the edge of the box, but was denied by the cross bar to the disapointment of the spectators.

The first leg of the encounter played in Algeria ended 2-0 in favour of the Super Falcons, thereby, giving Nigeria an aggregate 3-0 victory over Algeria to move for the next round of the women football event qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics.