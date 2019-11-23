Joe Apu

Nigeria women’s national basketball team, D’ Tigress has been seeded in pot three alongside Japan, Brazil and Great Britain ahead of the draw ceremony for the 2020 Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament.

D’Tigress picked one of the two available slots from Africa after beating Mali in the semifinal of the FIBA Africa organized pre-qualifiers held in Maputo, Mozambique last week.

The number one rated team in Africa which got to the quarter finals of the last World Cup in Spain will hope to join their male counterparts who had already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Mozambique who picked the second slot from Africa has landed in pot four alongside Korea, Sweden and Puerto Rico.

World Champions, USA were seeded alongside Australia, Spain and Canada while Pot two has France, Serbia, China and Belgium.

The draws will be conducted on Wednesday, 27th of November in Switzerland with Belgium, China, France and Serbia slated to host the four OQT groups between the 6th and 9th of February, 2020.

The last time D’Tigress qualified for the Olympics was in 2004 which was hosted in Athens, Greece.