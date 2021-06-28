Head Coach of D’Tigers, Mike Brown has singled out Chibuzo Agbo for praise as the camping exercise progresses in California for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Agbo who is part of the 49-man list invited to by the Nigeria Basketball Federation has been described as an all-round player that has many things to offer the team.

With competition for just 12 slots expected to be keenly contested, Brown said he would be paying special attention to the Texas Tech Raiders guard in the course of the week.

The Golden State Warriors Associate Head Coach said, “Chibuzo Agbo is a young man that I am extremely interested to see and watch closely throughout the course of the week.”

While describing him further, Brown projected the 6ft 7in tall player who is eligible for the NBA draft in 2024 for greatness and highest level of basketball if he maintains his work rate and development.“His size, athleticism, his ability to shoot the ball, his strength and his ability to defend are very vital to what we expect to see in our players.”

Nigeria is grouped alongside USA, Australia and winners of the groups competing in the OQT in Split, which includes Croatia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Russia and Tunisia.

