From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Director General, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dabara Audu Vingo has said that it had opted for Jordan at 2020 Christian Pilgrimage because it was the only country which had flexibility in it’s COVID-19 protocols.

Dabara made this disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday. He explained that the pilgrimage which was hampered by the pandemic led to a decision making by National Christian Pilgrims Commission which is head of the pilgrims leadership to trace the foot prints of Jesus Christ to Jordan.

He stated that those places traced were able to redefine the destination for the just concluded and hopefully this year’s pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

” If the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we shall be treading through the land of Jordan in this year’s pilgrimage as well as Israel if there are possibilities.

“I want you to understand that the usual pilgrimage to the holy land of Israel was hampered by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, but since pilgrimage was to be performed, it was the duty of the pilgrims leadership which is led by NCPC, to trace the foot paths of Our Lord Jesus Christ and perform the picture in those places. And we were able to redefine our pilgrimage destination to Jordan. Israel had stringent COVID-19 laws that didn’t allow for pilgrimage,” Dabara informed.

He further explained that the birth of Christianity started in Jordan, “the life and baptism of Jesus Christ could be traced to the River Jordan. Some of his life’s ministry has been traced to Jordan.

“Also the movement of Israel from Egypt has something to do with Jordan, Moses encounter at Mount Nebo where he saw the holy land from afar but didn’t reach it occurred in Jordan.

” These are some of the history of our faith that we have to discover and connect to our beliefs as Christians. Hence we chose Jordan as our new destination for holy pilgrimage. Also Jordan was one of the places the Apostles of Christ carried out the great commission of evangelism,” he noted.

