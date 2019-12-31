Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has urged all Bayelsans to remain thankful to God for preserving the state in peace, despite the myriad of challenges that were experienced in the outgoing year.

He noted that the year was rife with political intrigues because of the general and governorship elections.

Dickson stated this in his New Year message signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, on Tuesday.

According to him, despite the setbacks, 2019 was a year marked with progress and development in Bayelsa as his administration’s ‘Restoration’ agenda was further implemented in different sectors of the state’s economy.

He stated that the much anticipated New Year, which is also the start of a new decade, portends greater things for people of the state, even as his government transits power to a new administration.

The Governor, while wishing Bayelsans a Happy and prosperous New Year, expressed optimism that the incoming administration will leverage on the landmark achievements of his government and move the state forward.

He further encouraged Bayelsans to continue to live in peace and be grateful to the Almighty for not allowing the state to be plunged into a needless war in the last governorship election, as it was highly anticipated, especially by naysayers.

The statement read:

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to God for preserving the state despite the turbulent times we faced this year and to the good people of Bayelsa for always supporting this government in its efforts to place the state in a fast lane of development.

“We have done our part and as we approach the new year it is my firm hope that the next administration will continue to leverage on all the achievements of my administration. Therefore, Bayelsans should not be in despair but look forward to a bright future ahead.

“I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year and I believe that God will continually sustain us in peace and goodwill towards one another in the coming years.”