Olakunle Olafioye

Nigerians have been charged to be prayerful in order to be able to avert major disasters and confront the challenges ahead of the nation in the New Year and beyond.

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, gave the instruction while releasing his predictions for 2020.

He specifically instructed Nigerians to observe a 21- day national fasting and prayers to seek the face of God beginning from the start of the year.

The popular seer, who in his usual characteristics gave bit by bit predictions on almost every aspect of the nation’s life said the nation’s fight against insurgency was far from being over and urged Nigerians to support the military with prayers.

According to him, “from what God revealed to me, insurgency is not yet over. I commend the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers. We still need prayers to make things happen properly. In fact, a new insurgent group is coming. It will target Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Nigeria and Niger. There will be allegations of corruption in the military and there will also be similar allegations in the police. In all of these, Nigeria needs prayers.

“In Nigeria, we need a lot of prayers. Nigerians should go into a 21-day fasting and prayer as from January 1, 2020 to 21st day of the month to find solutions to the calamities and disasters that may befall the country. Nigeria’s unity is shaking. There will be killings and drawbacks in a lot of states like Edo, Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Kaduna, Anambra, Imo, Delta, Cross River, Abia, part of Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, parts of Oyo State, Adamawa, Nasarawa, even in Jigawa and Katsina. Let us pray to God to prevent this.

On the nation’s politics, the man of God said: “There is nothing like third agenda for President Buhari. Anybody promoting that, of course, I know that some Buhari apologists will do that; they are just wasting their time. I cannot see any third term agenda, but northern agenda and this is going to cost Nigeria a lot. The Igbo are wasting their time because they will not be united to fight for Igbo Presidency, so it will elude them. Tinubu is trying to contest the presidency; it is not going to be easy for him because he is playing to the gallery for the North, which, of course, is very dangerous for him. His ambition may die midway because they are ready to frustrate it. Tinubu really desires to become president, he is not joking with it. He wants it at all costs, but the point is that the northerners, towards 2022 will make the northern agenda more glaring. A governor will decamp from PDP to APC and I am seeing cross-carpeting in the house. These are things that will kill the APC itself.

“Tinubu will be betrayed. Osinbajo and Buhari will have problems as there will be moves to remove Osinbajo from office and this will create a problem for the President even as I foresee the cabal working against Tinubu’s plans and there will be threat to question him.

“Let’s pray that the presidential convoy will not be attacked. The government should be vigilant. President Buhari should take rest in the months of April, May, August and September 2020 and he should watch his policies.

“Some ministers will be queried by the President. Some of the hidden agenda of the ministers will be exposed.

“There will be confusion among the past and present governors. There will be division in the governors’ forum. Two governors will escape death and accident. I foresee an attack on a Government House.”

On the two leading political parties in the country, he foretold: “I foresee troubles within the All Progressives Congress. Let us pray for God’s divine protection, good health and long life four our politicians. There will be a coalition of new political parties which will come up to tackle APC in 2023.

“The PDP governors will have challenges. I foresee division among the PDP governors. PDP will have a major crisis. The PDP national chairman will also have some challenges to contend with; he should as well pray so as not to be removed and also implicated. PDP will sell their rights. They will not be united due to division among themselves. The party will be disorganized before they become organized.

Let us pray against the death of three honourable members in three states Houses of Assembly.

“I foresee that border closure will help the country to grow in terms of agriculture. I foresee that people will want to sabotage the economy. I foresee different methods which the government will embark on to improve agriculture will later affect the economy of the country positively.

“The subsidy matter will also affect the oil sector and the economy. The government should look so well into the economy. It should be taken seriously so as to give the country a lasting solution. The cost of living will be high and it will affect the common man and even the rich. There will be inflation in the country. Of course, the government will find various means to work things out.

“Despite the fact that the government will attempt to fix a good number of roads in the country, Nigerians will still be having issues with some roads. Concerning the budget, I am so worried about the budget because I cannot see what will manifest with the budget. Nigerians need to pray.

“NURTW in Lagos needs a lot of prayers, the current chairman of the union in the state will have a lot of challenges that he will be troubled about. So, he needs to pray for his life because there will be attacks and counter-attacks in the union.

“Some governors and deputy governors will be attacked by their respective State Houses of Assembly ditto for Speakers.

“We still need to pray against bridge collapse in Nigeria and incessant killings. We need to pray against road accidents and plane crash-landing in Nigeria as well as plane crash in the world.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress will have problems as they will experience so many complications. The Nigerian Union of Teachers will have face-off with the government about their members’ welfare. ASUU will embark on strike and will make new demands from the government. I foresee protest by the labour union.”

On traditional institutions, Ayodele revealed: “Let us pray not to lose two kings. Emir, Eze and, of course, let’s pray so that no king is dethroned. The government will want to reduce the strength of the emir. They should pray against running into unexpected crisis. Let us pray against fire outbreak in any palace.”

On the power situation in the country, the man of God disclosed: “I foresee general power challenge. Some DISCOs will have challenges and trouble. There will be more troubles concerning our electricity supply and some of these companies will run into major crisis, except the government does the needful in taking care of the energy sector.

“Americans should also pray and even their President. The Democrats must settle down for Joe Biden if they intend to win. America will intensify its war against terrorism and will attack Syria and Iraq and some other countries.

“Then the Brexit, it will get to a point that the UK economy will not be palatable and it will come out of EU, but it is not going to be the same story again because it will take them a longer time to achieve what they intend to achieve. Boris Johnson has started a work that he will not complete as expected. The German Chancellor will also face some challenges. Macron must be careful, if he wants to come out for second term.

“A new government will emerge at the coming election in Guinea Bissau and the new government will make the country better.”

On international organizations, he revealed that “some countries will pull out of ECOWAS even as they will face major challenges. ECOWAS will have problems and they should pray so that none of their members will face major challenges. ECOWAS needs a lot of prayers to succeed all their major moves. The commission should rebuke crisis. ECOWAS money will be introduced in order to allow free trade.

“European Union will have troubles. EU must be careful and watchful. There will be snow and flood troubles in Europe. Similarly, there will be heat in Europe. There will be changes in the EU leadership.

“African Union, AU, will have unnecessary challenges and they must be careful because of the crisis that will envelop their members. I foresee coup in Africa. Let us pray against protests in an African country. Let us pray against the death of a former African President and pray against the sickness of an incumbent president in the continent. Some African countries will want to have their own state. Some countries will pull out of the African countries. There will be flood in some African countries.

The president in Republic of Benin will frustrate opposition in the country in an attempt to remain in power. In Ghana, the president must be prayerful if he wants to return.

“United Nations will run into major crisis,” Primate Ayodele foretold.