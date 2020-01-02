Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Barr. Istifanus Gyang, has enjoined Plateau citizens to exhibit the spirit of peace, love and brotherhood to foster communal harmony in 2020.

Senator Gyang disclosed this while on a tour of communities in his constituency on the 2020 New Year’s Day celebration, held at Jingre, Vwang, Kuru, Du and Izere in Bassa, Jos South, and Jos East Local Government Areas, respectively.

He expressed joy over the prevailing peace in Plateau North and the state at large, urging all communities and stakeholders to promote harmonious and communal coexistence to sustain the peace.

The Senator, while speaking at the Amo National Development Association (AMONDA) 2020 New Year Day Festival, commended the people for their resourcefulness and active involvement in agribusiness, being the major producers of farm crops in the constituency.

He called on the Federal Government to address the deplorable state of the Jos-Jingre-Saminaka-Zaria road by approving additional funds, complaining that the amount provided under the 2020 budget was not enough to undertake the needed construction to relieve the people from hardship.

Gyang commended President Muhammadu Buhari on for the deployment of Elder BB Nabasu as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

He appealed to the President to approve the additional appointment of Plateau natives, saying the state has not been well represented at the federal level under the Buhari administration.

Gyang, who also attended the annual Nzem Shey Pas Festival in Vwang, Kuru and Du Districts of Jos South Local Government Area, said he would prioritize the empowerment of youths and women in his legislative agenda as embedded in the 2020 Budget.

He urged the communities to take advantage of its numerical strength to invest in the education and training of its vast human capital.

The lawmaker commended the initiative of Kuru and Du people who have invested heavily in education, agriculture and other sectors of the economy, praising the determination of people of Izere who have placed the state on the world cultural map.

Senator Gyang was accompanied to the occasion by Hon Engr Bulus Maren of Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, and Plateau House of Assembly members Hon Dalyop Fom and Hon Timothy Dantong of Jos South and Riyom State Constituency, respectively.