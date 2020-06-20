Minister for Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has disclosed that he will meet with government and stakeholders to discuss the way forward for the 2020 National Sports Festival.

The minister made the disclosure shortly after he received reports from the 11-man committee on the 2020 National Sports Festival in his office, on Thursday.

“We’ll not shy away from making decisions based on the reality on the ground. This is a milestone to determine when to start sporting activities, but we would not jeopardise the health and wellbeing of our sportsmen and women.