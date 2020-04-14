Fred Ezeh, Abuja

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has launched an interactive online resource platform to keep candidates that would participate in its 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and other examinations prepared, acquainted and updated pending the commencement of the examination immediately after the COVID-19.

It stressed the importance of candidates not using the lockdown period to play around or waste in unprofitable ventures but to study hard for the postponed examination as new timetable will be announced as soon as normalcy is restored. Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, in a statement, encouraged candidates to take advantage of the rich resource provided by the digital platform to keep themselves updated ahead of the commencement of the examination.

He said: “The portal (www.waeconline.org.ng/e-learning) gives a comprehensive analysis of candidates’ performance in all subjects, identifying their strengths and weaknesses, what they failed to do and what they should have done to perform better. It will expose candidates to why some candidates who sat for previous WAEC examinations performed below expectations. It will also help prospective candidates to avoid these errors that made previous candidates record below average performance. Interestingly, it’s an interactive information sharing platform that allows the Council to effectively engage candidates before, during and after examinations.”