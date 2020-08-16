Nigerian taekwondo athlete, Elizabeth Anyanacho has been named as one of 30 Game Changers of 2020, a project established by the Malala Fund.

The Game Changes project aims to highlight the stories of female athletes, who outline their accomplishments in sport and their work to make our world a more equal place.

This includes challenging lack of diversity in their sports, as well as advocating for people with disabilities.

Anyanacho is named on the list for 2020 after qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old became the first female Nigerian taekwondo athlete to qualify for the Games in 16 years.

She secured one of two berths available in the women’s under-67-kilogram event at the African qualification tournament, which was held in Moroccan capital, Rabat, in February.