Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said it will organise an annual Taiwan Trade Mission to Nigeria virtually from August 18- 20.

Taiwan is home to producers of various key products and is a leading supplier of technologically advanced products to the global market.

TAITRA organises annual trade missions to visit various cities around the world including Nigeria and over 600 Taiwanese companies take part in these trade missions annually, engaging some 12,000 foreign business people in business discussions.

TAITRA called on interested Nigerian business men/women to have a chance to meet with 14 Taiwanese manufacturers dealing in automobile and motorcycle parts, medical equipment and Face Masks, fabrics and textile, houseware/kitchen ware and water treatment products, noddles making machine and solar powered products.

It urged interested persons wishing to attend to follow its to register for free.