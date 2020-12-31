When we entered 2020, we saw COVID-19 as a mere strange disease. It was like a fairy tale from Alice in the Wonderland. It appeared far away from us.

We erroneously thought it would soon go with the winds. That it would disappear the very manner it appeared.

A remote part of expansive China, Wuhan, capital of Hubei, played the host then. It originated with a cluster of mysterious, suspected pneumonia cases. That was on December 27, 2019, a year ago.

We never knew it would get to us. We saw it as their (Chinese) disease, not ours. So? We cared less if their ox was gored, or even brutally bruised.

Perhaps, that encouraged the virus to rage and ravage on almost unrestrained. It gained uncanny strength and made it as an epidemic. Still, we did not care. It never concerned us, we awkwardly reasoned.

We were jolted sooner than expected. The stark reality heavily dawned on us February 27, 2020. It was like a thunderbolt. Things have never been the same since then. We are yet to recover, still grabbling and wobbling.

The developed countries startled us. They predicted the very worst scenario in Africa. They said bodies of COVID-19 victims would litter our streets. And there would be no place for us to even put our feet. That we would lose control.

They were fatally disappointed because that never happened and would not happen. What they conjectured for us went back to them in multiple folds. That is how God works.

So, we were greatly terrified when COVID-19 sneaked into Nigeria on February 25, 2020. It was confirmed two days later. The carrier was one careless Italian worker in Lagos. He brought it when he returned from Milan. Shortly after, it took over the world full blown. COVID-19 pandemic is it!

With that mind set, we sank into an unprecedented lockdown. It was one of the darkest moments in this age. We practically collapsed everything on ourselves. The whole world was on its knees. We couldn’t have opted out.

We thought the end had come. We moved from bad to worse. Our COVID-19 handlers kept on churning out deadly figures. We were scared to the marrows. We were cowed and cajoled. We succumbed. There was no viable choice.

Some heartless “Smart Alecs” feasted on our plight. They had unfettered access to COVID-19 billion naira funds. And they made a maximum use of the rare opportunity. They turned it into a cash cow, an oil well of sort. Our misfortune was their fortune. They smiled daily to the bank; we groaned in great pain in our homes.

Now, when we thought we got a reprieve, these desperadoes struck. They would not let us be. They did not want an end to our agony. To them, the COVID-19 bazaar must continue.

We were clapping that the pandemic was coming to a close. We jumped for joy that light was at the end of the tunnel. But the rascals among us opted otherwise. They had a completely different plan for us. Theirs was a devilish agenda.

They kept advocating that the pandemic would not disappear any time soon. That it was here to stay and not in a hurry. At the same time, they were at their awful and frightful drawing board.

They worked their hearts out, burning candles of various shapes and shades at both ends. They never slept nor slumbered. They were restless and restive. Their nights were full of nightmares and their days full of depression.

They insisted COVID-19 must not lose its steam. Its fire must forever be rekindled. There is no stopping the pernicious drum. The longer the beats go on, the better for them and the richer, wealthier they become.

“Bloody” luck smiled on them. Suddenly, USA and UK started experiencing spike in COVID-19 cases. They labelled it the second wave. That provided an alibi for our handlers of the pandemic.

The message couldn’t have been lost on them. They picked a useful lesson from the US/UK experience. Without thinking twice, they frightened us with hiked COVID-19 cases. We have seen enough absurdities to make us genuine doubting Thomas of this second wave.

When they saw the new figures from other countries, they simply reactivated their drawing board. And adjusted their figures. They then came out with a rebranded COVID-19 second wave; to “align with international standard.”

They justified their claim: “The spread of COVID-19 continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveal Nigeria now has 84,811 confirmed cases.”

Then, a toxic follow-up: “On December 28, 2020, 397 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily tests of 13,000 samples across the country.”

They feigned to be proactive. It was a clear pretension. They knew what they wanted and how to get it. Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, was ecstatically happy Nigeria is ready for second COVID-19: “The Federal Government planned to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.” We knew that is their ultimate.

Lagos, the so-called epicentre, fell for it. Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, released his long blame-list for the second wave: Opening up of the economy, schools, religious and social gatherings, general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens.

To drive more fears into us, they vowed their second COVID-19 is far deadlier than the first. That we aren’t seen nothing yet. They are battling on all fronts to make 2021 bleaker for us. That is a wishful thinking.

We are not cut for that dummy. That kite won’t fly. It is the evil package they have for us in the coming year. We are not taking kindly to that. We won’t align either.

Dr Enema Amodu, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is one of the advocates. In fact, he is the major testifier:

“This second wave is so overwhelming, more catastrophic. This probably will be because a lot of people have gone back to the ways of doing things, have thought the virus is over, it has come and it has gone and let their guards down.”

We know them too well. They are striving hard to ensure we finish 2020 stronger with COVID-19. The reason they made every effort to bring the pandemic back.

We prayed, wailed and yelled against its second coming. But these desperadoes frustrated us. They profited richly from the first coming and would not budge. That is why they insisted we must take a second dose of COVID-19.

Weather is a principal determinant of the intensity of any virus. This report confirmed as much: “Flu viruses survive and are transmitted more easily in cold, dry air. So, it’s reasonable to think that the same may be true for the COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, which has a similar size and structure.

“Why is the reported number of COVID-19 cases rising across Europe now? Many countries ended their full lockdowns at the start of the summer, but it wasn’t until the autumn that most places began to see a significant increase in the spread of the virus again.”

That notwithstanding. This poisonous 2020 must come to an end. And the time is now. We’re glad its toxicity collapses today. That’s enough relief. Our joy is full.