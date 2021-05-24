Nigeria’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games build-up has been given a major boost by Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who has adopted seven athletes to support their preparations.

This action is another recorded success of the adopt Initiative championed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

Those adopted by the governor include Favour Ofili, Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru and Raymond Ekevwo. Others are Itshekiri Usheorise and Ogho Oghene Egwero and lately Ese Brume.

With this adoption, the preparations of these athletes for the Olympics hit a higher gear. Personal expenses like medical, hiring of personal trainer, nutritionist and other related needs would be taken care of.

The Adopt -an-Athlete initiative was created by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare to have individuals, state government and corporate bodies fund the training of Olympics- bound athletes.

These newly adopted athletes join the league of those that had earlier been adopted by Lagos, Edo and Ogun State governors.

Most of those adopted are already part of Team Nigeria camp in the United States.

The money will be paid directly into the personal account of the adopted athletes after the signing of an MOU between the athlete and the adopter.