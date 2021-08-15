Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games, the president of Nigeria Paralympics Federation, Ruel Ishaku has promised the country medals, BSNsports.com.ng can report

Ishaku said the athletes are ready to deliver much needed gold medal and he further said they will also break records and create new ones.

“As usual, we will go and conquer the world. We are coming back with gold medals and World Records,” he said

After Team Nigeria failed to deliver a gold medals at the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics Games, attention has been shifted to the Paralympic athletes to bail out the country.

The Nigeria contingents led by Lucy Ejike departed the country on Saturday morning for Tokyo the venue of the Games.

They left the shore of the country en route Addis Ababa in Ethiopia with all the athletes looking ready for the Games.