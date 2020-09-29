•Ogbeche, Nwabueze make top 127

CIES Football Observatory has revealed the top 127 footballers who have scored, at least, 10 goals in 94 top division leagues worldwide during the calendar year 2020, with three Nigerian players making the cut.

The top ranked Nigerian player is former Golden Eaglets striker, Tolu Arokodare who notched up 15 goals for Valmiera in the Latvian Virsliga before heading to Cologne on loan for the remainder of the season.

Perhaps, Arokadare’s goals could have been more if not for the two matches he missed in August as he attempted to force a move away from Valmiera.

Only 15 players scored more goals than Arokadare in the period under review, January 1 to September 21, 2020.

The 19-year-old registered more goals than world class strikers such as Mohamed Salah (13), Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi (12), Romelu Lukaku (11) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10).

2002 World Cup star, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and KF Laci’s Kyrian Nwabueze are in the top 127, scoring 11 and 10 goals, respectively.