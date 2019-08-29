Nigeria will on September 12 know the result of her bid to stage the 2020 U-20 women’s World Cup when Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) formally announce the host nation.

Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Sports Minister made this revelation in a Tweet after inspecting Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

FIFA delegation recently visited Nigeria and inspected Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo; Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin; Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba; Agege Stadium, Lagos amongst other facilities being lined up for the championship.

FIFA had then opposed Kaduna as a possible host centre, citing security concerns despite NFF’s strong proposition for the North West city to be involved.

Though the FIFA inspection team left without undertaking an inspection of Ahmadu Bello Stadium, new Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday inspected the stadium, revealing in his verified Twitter handle that the Kaduna stadium will meet FIFA’s requirements when they come back to assess the facility built in 1964 and refurbished in 1998 ahead the FIFA U-20 men’s World Cup finals hosted by Nigeria in 1999.

The new Nigerian sports boss promised to work with relevant stakeholders like the NFF, to secure the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup hosting right.