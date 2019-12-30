Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lamented that the world is entering the year 2020 with uncertainty and insecurity.

Guterres, in his New Year message issued in New York however said that in spite of the ugly happenings across the world, there was hope.

The United Nations scribe added that young people were at the heart of his New Year message, referring to the youths as the greatest source of hope for the world.

“From here at the United Nations, I join you in welcoming the New Year.

His statement reads in part:

“We enter 2020 with uncertainty and insecurity all around.

“Persistent inequality and rising hatred.

“A warring world and a warming planet.

“Climate change is not only a long-term problem, but a clear and present danger.

“We cannot afford to be the generation that fiddled while the planet burned.

“But there is also hope.”

In spite of the sad happenings he enumerated, Guterres maintained that his New Year message was to the greatest source of the hope, the youths.

“This year, my New Year’s message is to the greatest source of that hope: the world’s young people.

“From climate action to gender equality to social justice and human rights, your generation is on the frontlines and in the headlines.

“I am inspired by your passion and determination.

“You are rightly demanding a role in shaping the future.

“I am with you,” Guterres assured.

While saying that the United Nations stood with the youths and belonged to the youths, Guterres further said in the year 2020, which marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the world body would be launching a Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations’ blueprint for a fair globalisation.

“This year, the world needs young people to keep speaking out. Keep thinking big. Keep pushing boundaries. And keep up the pressure.

“I wish you peace and happiness in 2020,” Guterres concluded.