Prospective applicants for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), have besieged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), headquarters Enrolment Centre, Abuja, to enable them obtain the National Identification Number (NIN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the NIN is a requirement by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for those intending to sit for the UTME.

Other requirements are; Birth Certificate, Primary School Leaving Certificate, and guardians or parents’ NIN for those below the age of 16 years.

The applicants, who trooped into the centre in their hundreds, were accompanied by their teachers and were being assisted by personnel of NIMC to meet up with the Feb. 17 deadline set by JAMB for close of registration.

A Correspondent of NAN who visited the NIMC Headquarters on Thursday, observed that enrolment of the applicants was done without any delays.

Some of the applicants, who spoke to NAN, expressed gratitude to the commission for giving them priority at a time they needed its services the most.

One of the applicants, Mr Adoja Samuel, said, the enrolment was fast and effective.

Samuel therefore urged the commission to sustain the tempo.

Miss Dan-Amor Favour, however, described the process as `tedious’, because the machine did not immediately capture her fingerprints.

Mr Ezekiel Caleb, on his part, expressed appreciation to NIMC for dedicating its time to the UTME applicants.

“This decision saved many of us from going through a lot of stress being experienced by others to obtain their NIN,’’ Caleb said.

NAN recalls that JAMB had on Dec. 23, 2019, announced that the UTME had been scheduled to take place between March 14 and April 4.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, also said registration for its mock examination would hold between Jan. 13 and Feb. 1, while the examination would take place on Feb. 18. (NAN)