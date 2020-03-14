Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it’s set to commence the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which is expected to begin today, Saturday, 14th March.

Over 1.9 million candidates successfully registered for the exercise, which according to the time table released by JAMB, will last till April 4th, 2020.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, confirmed to our correspondent in Abuja, on Friday, that the Board has put in place necessary measures and also deployed required manpower across the country to ensure the success of the examination.

He added: “I am optimistic that candidates must have printed their slips which will give them access to the examination hall. In addition to that, they must have known their CBT centres and examination time.”