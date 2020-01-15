Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have arrested four agents: Abdulrazak Adiza, Mathew Joe, Obekee Godday, Amodu Friday and Inyang Patrick for allegedly selling 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ePINs to candidates above the stipulated fee.

The board said that some of the arrested vendors were caught issuing receipts covering the regulated fee but collecting higher fee which is a clear instance of criminality.

JAMB spokesmen, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the board had suspended the arrested vendors from further participation in the selling of ePINs for the 2020 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise.

He maintained that the cost of 2020 UTME ePINs is N3, 500 and the reading text is N500. He thus encouraged candidates to be careful and avoid people that would exploit them for any reason.

Meanwhile, JAMB has informed candidates that there would be no registration exercise in the 243 Computer Base Test (CBT) centres where a third-party recruitment examination will take place across the nation on Thursday.

It however confirmed that the registration exercise will resume on Friday. The reason, it said, is to avoid overcrowding of the CBT centres.