Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Tuesday, met with Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), alongside States Commandant and other senior management officers, to intimate them on their roles in the forthcoming UTME exercise.

At the meeting, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, appreciated the roles they played in the past UTME exercises and urged them to up their “games” as JAMB would not hesitate to sanction any official caught in the act of corruption or any form of compromise.

He said: “We have continued to improve on our technological systems. This year, sophisticated technology has been deployed across our centres, with accurate tracking of candidates, JAMB and other officials that would be deployed to monitor the examination.”

Oloyede, however, stressed the need for NSCDC officials and other security agencies to assist JAMB stop fraudulent candidates from gaining access to the tertiary institutions.

“If possible, we need to stop them at this point of registration so they don’t frustrate our efforts and that of other genuine candidates who desire admission. The cost of prosecution is high. So, we need to stop them,” he appealed.

NSCDC Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Mohammed, in his remarks, asked that state commandant pay close attention to some guidelines ahead of the 2020 UTME exercise.

He said: “Once you return to your various state, schedule a meeting with JAMB state coordinator and other officials to discuss modalities for hitch-free exercise.

“In addition to that, brief staff under you the roles they would play. Also, no armed personnel should be allowed into the examination hall on the examination day.”

Meanwhile, joint effort of NSCDC officials and JAMB has led to the arrest of a 65 year old man, Ambrose Okogwa, and 50 year old Fidelis Imafido, from Agbor, Delta State, who were caught allegedly selling 2020 UTME PIN above approved price.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, Delta State Commandant of NSCDC, Dr. Benito Eze, said the suspects were caught charging candidates N5, 500 for the 2020 UTME PIN instead of approved N4, 000.

JAMB Registrar thanked the team that arrested the suspects and asked them to prosecute them accordingly.