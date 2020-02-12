Gabriel Dike

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) has concluded arrangement for conduct of mock examination slated for February 18, 2020 nationwide.

The Mock examination is at no cost to candidates except the N600 payable to private centre owners for candidates posted to centres not owned by JAMB.

The board disclosed that candidates could print their mock examination slips which are available online to know when and where to take the examination.

The mock examination helps candidates to be in tune with the rudiments of the Computer Based Test(CBT). It also helps the board test its facilities with a view to having a hitch-free examination.

In a related development, the board has uncovered the purported offer of admissions to candidates through some institutions’ portals. In a swift reaction, JAMB disassociated itself from such as it is a flagrant abuse of the automated Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) which is the only avenue for admission into undergraduate programmes into tertiary institutions in the country.

JAMB warned that institutions that offer admission outside CAPS do so to avoid equitable and just process which CAPS enforces. It would be recalled that the board had announced that it would be stopping condoment of illegitimate admission from 2017 admission exercise.

The board stated unequivocally that any candidate who accepts an offer of admission outside CAPS did so at his or her own risk and reiterated that any admission into first degree, national certificate of education, national diploma and national innovative diploma not on the official letter-headed paper of the board or outside CAPS is null, void and would not be condoned by JAMB.