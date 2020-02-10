Gabriel Dike

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded arrangements for the conduct of mock examination slated for February 18, 2020 nationwide.

The mock examination is at no cost to the candidates except the N600 payable to the private centre owners for candidates posted to centres not owned by JAMB.

The board disclosed that candidates can print their mock examination slips which are available online to know when and where to take the examination. The mock examination, which is voluntary, was an initiative of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede preparatory to the main UTME.

The mock examination helps candidates to be in tune with the rudiments of the Computer Based Test (CBT). It also helps the board test its facilities with a view to having a hitch-free examination.

JAMB stated that it is important to note that results from the mock examination would not be added or have any effect on the main examination. The board also wishes to state that the era of regularisation of illegal admissions is over.

In a related development, the board has uncovered the purported offer of admissions to candidates through some institutions’ portals. In a swift reaction, JAMB disassociated itself from such as it is a flagrant abuse of the automated Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) which is the only avenue for admission into undergraduate programmes into tertiary institutions in the country.

JAMB warned that institutions that offer admission outside CAPS do so to avoid equitable and just process which CAPS enforces.

It would be recalled that the board had announced that it would be stopping illegitimate admission from 2017 admission exercise.

The board stated unequivocally that any candidate who accepts an offer of admission outside CAPS does so at his or her own risk and reiterated that any admission into first degree, national certificate of education, national diploma and national innovative diploma not on the official letter-head of the board or outside CAPS is null, void and would not be condoned by JAMB.

JAMB reminded the institutions that admission made outside CAPS would jeopardise the participation of the innocent candidates in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps mobilisation exercise or any job placement which requires the certification or endorsement of the board.

“Institutions cannot publish any admission list which has not been approved on CAPS. Therefore publishing an admission list prior to its processing on CAPS is improper and a source of confusion as many of such admissions were found to be inappropriate and had to be reversed.

”A case in hand is a university which has a quota of 50 for LL.B programme but went ahead to offer admission and received acceptance fee from 350 LL.B candidates. If the offer had been processed on CAPS, it would not have allowed the abused of quota issued by the Council of Legal Education.

”The reversal of over 300 candidates is now a subject of litigation between the university and the swindled candidates. The most unethical and wicked excuse that many of the candidates would drop out within the first year compounds the immorality of the whole exercise.”