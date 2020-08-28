Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterdays, said it had delisted over 22 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres for allegedly defrauding 11, 823 of its candidates to the tune of N59 million.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at a virtual meeting with representatives of the affected centres in Abuja.

He said the centres charged candidates more than the stipulated amount for effecting correction on their profile as well as bypassing One-Time Password (OTP) required of candidates to initiate such changes.

He said that centres, from nine states, were indicted for the infractions, adding that any centre that shared the same ownership with the affected ones also stood suspended from all JAMB activities.

The affected centres are Bright Stars, Aba, Abia, 68 candidates; Flourish Computer Centre, Akwa Ibom, 105 candidates; Ibom-E-Library, Akwa Ibom, 12; Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University, Igbariam, 66; Deacons Digital Solutions Ltd, 96; Federal Poly, Oko 314, Mega Dataview, Onitsha-733.

Others are Linnet Paul Innovative Institute, Yenagoa – 3,435; Niger Delta University-1,200; Diict, Benin-81;Gateway Edutech,Benin-10; Gifted Hands science and Technology, Benin-223; NABTEB ICT Training Centre, Benin-291; Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa-670 and Supreme ICT Foundation, Benin-22.

The list also includes Enugu State: Elco ICT, Nsukka-538; Peaceland And Stalwart Solutions, Enugu-554; Union ICT-773; Kaduna State: Time online ICT, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna-67: Lagos State: Duntro High School, Surulere-21; Elite BusinessConsult, Ikorodu 218 and Rivers State: Ave Maria international academy, Rumuodara, Port Harcourt-1731