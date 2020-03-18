Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 450,000 results of candidates who sat for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Tuesday.

JAMB, however, debunked media reports that it had cancelled the results of candidates that sat for the UTME on Saturday, March 14, Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, describing the report as a calculated attempt to cause panic among the candidates.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, asked candidates to disregard the rumours and follow the necessary steps to access their results.

He reassured candidates that results of the examination would continue to be released as examinations are taken.

He said: “We will conclude the 2020 exercise in a few days. It has been a smooth exercise so far. We urge all candidates to be vigilant as many fraudsters who couldn’t operate successfully given the security measures put in place to secure our system will want to use every opportunity of information gap to defraud or mislead unsuspecting candidates.

“The results of over 312, 000 candidates that sat for the examination on the first day of the 2020 exercise were released a few hours after the examination and placed on the website. But we realised that some fraudulent individuals were manipulating the results to deceive unsuspecting candidates, hence our decision to move it to the mobile platform for candidates to use their unique phone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results.”