Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the result of 312, 157 candidates that sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) last Saturday.

This was contrary to earlier position of JAMB that it won’t release candidates’ results until after a thorough screening of the result, vis-a-vis fingerprints, facial match and other identities of candidates in order to minimize impersonation and malpractices.

JAMB spokeman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who confirmed the release of the result, said the results would still be subjected to further screening to ensure that there was no case of impersonation or other malpractices.

Last year, JAMB recorded massive impersonation in 2019 UTME which led to the delay in the release of result. As a result, JAMB said it will, henceforth, run a check on details of candidates, particularly fingerprints and other details before the release of the result.

Over 1.9 million candidates successfully registered for the 2020 UTME exercise which commenced on Saturday, 14th and will end on April 4th.